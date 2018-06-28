The officer who shot and killed a man following a traffic stop last week was arrested Wednesday and charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Zechariah Presley turned himself into the custody of the Camden County Sheriff's Office after arrest warrants were obtained by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He was arrested for one count of voluntary manslaughter and violation of oath of office.

Presley reportedly shot and killed 33-year-old Tony Green following a traffic stop on June 21. Green fled from Presley and Presley pursued him, eventually making contact. Presley fired multiple shots at Green and killed him, the GBI reports.

The Kingsland Police Department said its Chief Daryl G. Griffis recommended that Presley be terminated and the Kingsland City Manager Lee Spell accepted that recommendation.

Presley is being held in the Glynn County Jail, according to the Glynn County and Camden County Sheriff's Office. He is being held on hold for Camden County.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. His next court date is unknown.

