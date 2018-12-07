PHOENIX — A Safeway in north Phoenix is burning Wednesday night during the middle of a strong storm hitting the Valley, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials said that firefighters were dispatched to a roof collapse at the grocery store near Northern and 35th Avenues at 5:53 p.m.

When a 12 News photographer arrived at the scene, it was clearly more than just a roof collapse. The streets in the area are flooded, showing just how hard the storm hit the neighborhood.

Phoenix Fire Department Captain Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.

The firefighters working at the scene are on respirators to keep them from inhaling any toxic gases, a fire spokesperson said. Crews will be fighting the fire throughout the night.

It's not clear yet if the fire was caused by lightning, but it appears rain was pouring on the area just prior to the fire. People inside the Safeway said the store shook before flames appeared.

McDade said fire investigators are leaning toward the possibility that a microburst played a factor in the destruction.

No other nearby buildings appear to be in danger at time, but the smoke is visible from 12 News' downtown Phoenix studio.

PHOTOS: Phoenix Safeway store burns down in storm

PHOTOS: Massive fire at Safeway in Phoenix at 35th Avenue and Northern

The fire has garnered a third-alarm response from the Phoenix Fire Department.

35th and Northern in Phoenix. The Safeway up in flames. pic.twitter.com/yLyAHMhCFb — codymcneese (@codymcneese) July 12, 2018

McDade advised people to stay inside their homes while the store is burning and smoke fills the Phoenix sky.

Wednesday is the third consecutive day of damaging storms in the Phoenix area.

According to Sky Harbor, 66 flights are delayed as of 6:50 p.m. It's not clear if the delay is due to the storm or the fire or some combination of the two.

McDade said fire crews are paying attention to possible threats caused by overnight storm activity.

© 2018 KPNX