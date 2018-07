PHOENIX — A Safeway in north Phoenix burned Wednesday during the middle of a strong storm hitting the Valley.

By Thursday morning, the fire had destroyed the Phoenix grocery store.

According to Phoenix fire spokesman Capt. Rob McDade, a microburst dumped a large amount of rain in the area prior to the fire.

McDade said fire investigators believe the grocery store's flat roof may have collected the water from the microburst and from previous rain this week. This possibly caused a partial roof collapse in the back of the store, which broke a gas line and damaged the main electrical box.

That combination of events "might have," McDade said, started the massive fire.

RAW: Sky 12 over fire at a north Phoenix Safeway

McDade said over 75 firefighters battled the flames. Firefighters were dispatched to the grocery store near Northern and 35th Avenues just before 6 p.m.

When a 12 News photographer arrived at the scene, it was clearly more than just a roof collapse. The streets in the area were flooded, showing just how hard the storm hit the neighborhood.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

TIME-LAPSE: The sign of a north Phoenix Safeway melts and collapses due to huge fire

People inside the Safeway said the store shook before flames appeared.

McDade said firefighters were able to get everyone out of the store, and there were no injuries.

Nearby residents were advised to stay inside their homes while the store is burning and smoke fills the Phoenix sky.

WATCH: Neighbors react to their local grocery store burning down in 3-alarm fire

The firefighters working the fire wore respirators to keep them from inhaling any toxic gases, a fire spokesperson said.

The smoke from the fire was visible from 12 News' downtown Phoenix studio.

PHOTOS: Phoenix Safeway store burns down in storm

PHOTOS: Massive fire at Safeway in Phoenix at 35th Avenue and Northern

The fire garnered a third-alarm response from the Phoenix Fire Department.

Wednesday was the third consecutive day of damaging storms in the Phoenix area.

Safeway released a statement Thursday thanking first responders and saying it was "grateful, beyond measure" that no one was injured:

"On behalf of Safeway and Albertsons management and employees, we wish to thank all first responders including Phoenix Fire, Phoenix Police, Glendale Fire, and utility crews, who worked fearlessly throughout last night and into early morning hours battling the fire that devastated Safeway located at 35th Ave and Northern in Phoenix.

Our primary concern throughout this tragic fire was for the safety of our employees, customers and emergency workers. This morning we are grateful, beyond measure, that there are no reported injuries or casualties.

It is our intent to relocate employees from this store to other locations in the Phoenix and surrounding areas. Though we never anticipated this tragedy, our company leaders are focused on determining next steps following the loss of this store.

Our heartfelt gratitude extends to the community in which we’ve had the privilege of serving for 37 years at this location.

We realize that this Safeway location was the main grocery store for many residents in the area and we’re exploring different options to assist residents with their shopping needs."

The company said pharmacy customers can fill prescriptions at any nearby Safeway or Albertsons location.

© 2018 KPNX