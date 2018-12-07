PHOENIX — A Safeway in north Phoenix burned Wednesday during the middle of a strong storm hitting the Valley.

By Thursday morning, the fire had destroyed the Phoenix grocery store.

According to Phoenix fire spokesman Capt. Rob McDade, a microburst dumped a large amount of rain in the area prior to the fire.

McDade said fire investigators believe the grocery store's flat roof may have collected the water from the microburst and from previous rain this week. This possibly caused a partial roof collapse in the back of the store, which broke a gas line and damaged the main electrical box.

That combination of events "might have," McDade said, started the massive fire.

McDade said over 75 firefighters battled the flames. Firefighters were dispatched to the grocery store near Northern and 35th Avenues just before 6 p.m.

When a 12 News photographer arrived at the scene, it was clearly more than just a roof collapse. The streets in the area were flooded, showing just how hard the storm hit the neighborhood.

People inside the Safeway said the store shook before flames appeared.

McDade said firefighters were able to get everyone out of the store, and there were no injuries.

Nearby residents were advised to stay inside their homes while the store is burning and smoke fills the Phoenix sky.

The firefighters working the fire wore respirators to keep them from inhaling any toxic gases, a fire spokesperson said.

The smoke from the fire was visible from 12 News' downtown Phoenix studio.

PHOTOS: Massive fire at Safeway in Phoenix at 35th Avenue and Northern
Ground video shows firefighters working on a fire at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Ground video shows firefighters working on a fire at a Safeway grocery store at 35th and Northern avenues in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
The front sign falls at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Ground video shows firefighters working on a fire at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Firefighters working on a fire at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Ground video shows firefighters working on a fire at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Ground video shows firefighters working on a fire at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Ground video shows firefighters working on a fire at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Ground video shows firefighters working on a fire at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Ground video shows flames through a door at a Safeway grocery store in Phoenix July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
People watch a fire at a grocery store in Phoenix on July 11, 2018. (Photo: Spencer McClure)
Water is on the floor before a fire at a grocery store in Phoenix on July 11, 2018. (Photo: Spencer McClure)
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Fire officials said that firefighters responded to a roof collapse at the grocery store near Northern and 35th Avenues. They were dispatched at 5:53 p.m.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
When a 12 News photographer arrived at the scene, it was clearly more than just a roof collapse. The streets in the area are flooded, showing just how hard the storm hit the neighborhood.
It's not clear if the fire was caused by lightning. No other nearby buildings appear to be in danger at time, but the smoke is visible from 12 News' downtown Phoenix studio.
A fire department spokesperson advised people to stay inside their homes while the store is burning and smoke fills the Phoenix sky.
Wednesday is the third consecutive day of damaging storms in the Phoenix area.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Rob McDade said that everyone inside the building got out of the store and nobody has been reported injured.
Fire consumes the Safeway at 35th Ave and Northern on July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Fire consumes the Safeway at 35th Ave and Northern on July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Fire consumes the Safeway at 35th Ave and Northern on July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Fire consumes the Safeway at 35th Ave and Northern on July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
Fire consumes the Safeway at 35th Ave and Northern on July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
A Safeway in north Phoenix is burning Wednesday night during the middle of a strong storm hitting the Valley July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
A Safeway in north Phoenix is burning Wednesday night during the middle of a strong storm hitting the Valley July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
A Safeway in north Phoenix is burning Wednesday night during the middle of a strong storm hitting the Valley July 11, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
A Safeway in north Phoenix is burning Wednesday night during the middle of a strong storm hitting the Valley July 11, 2018. (Photo: Brandon Poll)

The fire garnered a third-alarm response from the Phoenix Fire Department.

Wednesday was the third consecutive day of damaging storms in the Phoenix area.

Safeway released a statement Thursday thanking first responders and saying it was "grateful, beyond measure" that no one was injured:

"On behalf of Safeway and Albertsons management and employees, we wish to thank all first responders including Phoenix Fire, Phoenix Police, Glendale Fire, and utility crews, who worked fearlessly throughout last night and into early morning hours battling the fire that devastated Safeway located at 35th Ave and Northern in Phoenix.

Our primary concern throughout this tragic fire was for the safety of our employees, customers and emergency workers. This morning we are grateful, beyond measure, that there are no reported injuries or casualties.

It is our intent to relocate employees from this store to other locations in the Phoenix and surrounding areas. Though we never anticipated this tragedy, our company leaders are focused on determining next steps following the loss of this store.

Our heartfelt gratitude extends to the community in which we’ve had the privilege of serving for 37 years at this location.

We realize that this Safeway location was the main grocery store for many residents in the area and we’re exploring different options to assist residents with their shopping needs."

The company said pharmacy customers can fill prescriptions at any nearby Safeway or Albertsons location.

