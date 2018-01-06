Gun Violence Awareness Day has been around for years. But with six teens killed in a mere matter of days, it's hitting close to home.

A group of interfaith leaders led by St. Luke's Episcopal Church held a rally at Liberty Plaza to bring attention to an issue costing metro Atlanta countless young lives.

Part of the rally focused on praying for each person who has died in Georgia due to gun violence in 2017 - more than 640 people.

"The list can be daunting," says The Rev. Elizabeth Shows Caffey said in a statement. "We do this to honor the dead, but also to remember the families they left behind. We hope to have leaders of all faiths, all denominations, and all regions of Georgia participate in giving voice to these names."

One by one the names were spoken into one of two microphones set up in Liberty Plaza - each a person no longer with us due to gunfire.

The Reverend Dan Matthews said he isn't trying to push a political agenda. He's only hoping people take away one thing fro the reading - the inspiration to end gun violence brought by a realization of how bad the problem has become.

"I'm not advocating really what that change is," he said. "What I'm advocating is, until we all get together and decide a change needs to happen, nothing is going to happen."

Cappy Harmon said she believes moments like this can bring people together no matter their view on guns in America.

"I think we need to figure out how to talk about it. We particularly need to learn how to talk about it across the aisle politically," Harmon said. "For me, it is not a political issue. It has become one, but I don't really think at the base that it is."

Matthews said that every month, his church reads the names of people killed by guns. Now he is planning to make this a yearly tradition - a public reading of the previous year's victims where anyone is welcome to read the names.

"Each of these people has the right to have their name heard and spoken in this time and hopefully remembered and be the spark of change," he said.

Sadly, the names he reads in a year's time will include several teens killed by gunfire in May.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Trevon Richardson became the latest name added to this tragic list after his shooting death on Memorial Day in DeKalb County.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Joshua Torrance was shot in the back in Atlanta. And, one day before that, three teens fell to bullets in South Fulton. Of them, 16-year-old Grant Antonio Payton and 19-year-old Tyree Johnson died.

On May 23, 18-year-old Ezekiel Smith was shot and killed during a dispute over a football in Gwinnett County. And Jequan Strozier, who was the first in this newly reported bout of deadly violence, was killed on May 20 in southwest Atlanta.

Gun Violence Awareness Day is a component of the Brady Campaign To Prevent Gun Violence. The campaign was named after Jim Brady, the former assistant to President Ronald Reagan was shot during an assassination attempt by John Hinckley. It left Brady partially paralyzed for life.

