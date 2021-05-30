One injured in shooting at Georgia National Fairgrounds

According to Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn, people are detained in connection with the shooting.

PERRY, Ga. — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

According to Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn, people are detained in connection with the shooting. Lynn says a search is underway in a wooded area for an additional suspect.

According to a post on the Georgia National Fair's Facebook page, a 15-year-old male was shot west of the clock tower.

Chief Lynn says a victim is being treated at a Macon hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies including the Houston County Sheriff's Office are at the scene, according to a 13WMAZ reporter.

Georgia National Fairgrounds Chief of Marketing Keaton Walker says May Days on the Midway will continue Sunday and Monday as planned. Walker says law enforcement will be present at normal levels.