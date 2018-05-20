OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. -- One person was killed in a police chase that ran through Barrow and Oconee counties late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol says they received word that Barrow County deputies were in pursuit of a gold Dodge Durango in the Winder area on Atlanta Highway.

A trooper intercepted the chase as it turned back toward Winder, headed eastbound on Georgia 53 and then onto Georgia 316 eastbound toward Oconee County.

Once the trooper got directly behind the Durango, he executed a PIT maneuver, forcing it to roll over several times off of the right side of the roadway.

The trooper said that as the Durango came to rest, the driver ran off from the wreckage. According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the driver was described as a black male and he was last seen running toward US 78.

GSP troopers at the scene that an occupant of the Durango was ejected from the truck during the rollover, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Georgia State Patrol later identified the man as 27-year-old Levi Cortez Weems of Athens.

The investigation is ongoing.

