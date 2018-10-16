The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is designed to shine a light on the ways suicide and mental illness impact our families, friends and neighbors.

It's about hope and healing.

As many as 5,000 people are expected to take part in the walk, which will take place at 2 p.m. in the Piedmont Park Meadow on Sunday, November 4.

The walk is hosted by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which has a goal of reducing the annual rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025.

This is the 15th annual walk, which will include a resource fair, Honor Bead ceremony and dove release.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide is preventable.

The Atlanta walk is one of hundreds being held nationwide.

More than 250,000 walkers will take part and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.

11Alive's Jennifer Leslie will serve as Honorary Chair of the walk.

There is no entry fee to take par, but individuals who raise $150 or more will get a walk t-shirt.

