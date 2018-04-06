Known for bringing intown favorites to the suburbs, Avalon will introduce a novel outdoor dining experience to North Fulton with "Savor the Boulevard" on Sunday, June 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Featuring more than a dozen Avalon restaurants, the inaugural event will benefit the Giving Kitchen, a Georgia nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to restaurant workers in crisis.

Ticket sales close on June 7.

Spanning the length of a football field, the al fresco dinner party will host approximately 450 guests along Avalon Boulevard, with each restaurant activating its own table.

Over the last month, the 13 featured restaurants and their talented chefs have carefully curated prix fixe four-course menus with beverage pairings perfect for a night under the stars.

Menus include signature dishes like South City Kitchen’s Buttermilk Panna Cotta, as well as fresh, never-before-tasted concepts like Barleygarden’s Salmon and Goat Cheese Terrine.

The 13 participating restaurants include:

Barleygarden Kitchen + Craft Bar

Branch & Barrel

Colletta

Cru Wine Bar

King Barbeque

Kona Grill

Marlow’s Tavern

Oak Steakhouse – SOLD OUT

Rumi’s Kitchen

South City Kitchen

Ted’s Montana Grill

The El Felix – SOLD OUT

The Hotel at Avalon – SOLD OUT

“We’ve drawn inspiration from events like Savor the Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida, The Longest Table in St. Petersburg, Florida and Savor the Summit in Park City, Utah to create something sensational for Metro Atlanta,” said Carla Cox, director of marketing at Avalon. “We are especially excited to partner with the Giving Kitchen to share its mission with the North Fulton community and support this incredible cause, all while offering the unique opportunity to experience Avalon’s restaurant line-up like never before. Avalon Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic throughout the evening to create an exceptional street-level dining experience”

At 6:30 p.m., each participating restaurant will host a welcome reception for dinner guests to check-in and receive a complimentary drink.

At 6:45 p.m., guests will take their seats at tables beautifully adorned by local florists and designers.

The décor comes as part of a Designer’s Showcase in which florists and designers will partner with Avalon restaurants and compete to create the best tablescapes to win the Designer’s Diamond Award, Designer’s Innovation Award and Designer’s People Choice Award. Participants include: Bold Catering & Design, Utopian Events, Shean Strong, Mithal Design, Tulip, and Presenting Atlanta, among others.

At 7 p.m., a grand welcoming toast will kick off the four-course dinner and custom adult beverage pairings. Throughout the evening, a live DJ will provide music and entertainment.

“We are honored to be the recipient of such a wonderful event that highlights the fantastic variety of restaurants at Avalon,” said Kristie Azaroff, development manager of the Giving Kitchen. “To be able to serve an industry that serves each and every one of us every day is why the Giving Kitchen exists as an organization.”

Since its inception, GK has provided more than $1.7 million in emergency assistance to over 1,000 restaurant workers in crisis.

Ticket prices range from $100-$130 depending on the restaurant selection. Attendees/seating will be grouped by restaurant selection and assigned based on time of ticket purchase.

Additionally, attendees may extend their stay. The Hotel at Avalon is offering a special promo code to guests of Savor the Boulevard. The code will provide guests with a discounted room rate of $139 per night, and The Hotel at Avalon will donate $10 per room per night to the Giving Kitchen. The code is valid from Friday, June 8 through Sunday, June 10.

