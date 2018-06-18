"The [AJC Peachtree Road Race] in a way is kind of like an Independence Day for me," Andy Lipman said. "But for me, it's a totally difference independence."

For Lipman, the end goal is about more than getting his best time.

"A lot of people say they live to run," Lipman told 11Alive. "In my case, I truly run to live."

The strength and endurance Lipman displays at 44 is a combination he never imagined growing up with Cystic Fibrosis. He's the first to admit that living the life-threatening genetic disorder has been a series of ups and downs.

"When I was about eight years old I read in an encyclopedia people with CF don't normally live to the age of 25," Lipman said, "And when I read that I was devastated."

The knowledge haunted him from childhood until college.

"I stopped doing my treatments. I stopped taking my meds," Lipman said. "I was just ready to die."

But life wasn't done with Andy Lipman, and in his 20's, he realized there was another path.

"I realized I'm still alive. What if I tried?" Lipman said.

So he changed his life, beginning a daily regime revolving around weights and running. The effort fueled by the realization he had the chance his infant sister never had.

While Lipman new Wendy had passed away at only a few days old, he only later asked his parents why.

"I didn't know how she had passed away until finally in my mid-20's I asked them," Lipman said, learning Wendy had also had Cystic Fibrosis.

Now the only photo of Wendy greets him daily as his screensaver. The reminder his focus through breathing treatments and training, a daily routine he believes has saved his life.

"I really think working out and running has saved my life. I know I wouldn't be here today," Lipman, who also writes on his experience with Cystic Fibrosis, said. "I wouldn't have met my wife, and we wouldn't have our two children."

For more than two decades, Lipman has put the training to the test running the AJC Peachtree Road Race. On July 4, Lipman will conquer his 22nd running of the 10k.

"I was scared the first time I ran it," Lipman said. "Now I don't do it for the time. I do it for the experience. I may have Cystic Fibrosis but in no way does it have me."

Every year, Lipman hosts a fundraiser in his sister Wendy's honor, raising money towards finding a cure. The group has raised approximately $4 million to date. Learn more about Wish for Wendy here.

