ATLANTA -- Performers from all across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to sing the national anthem at the start line of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July.

Four finalists have been selected, and now we need your help to select the winner!

Vote now for your favorite performance. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 15. The winner of the "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest will be announced on 11Alive's Morning Rush on Monday, June 18 between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Anu Romesh

Callista Clark

Darrell Spraggins

Greta Prince

Who would you like to see perform the national anthem at the AJC Peachtree Road Race?

Vote below (or click here)

