ATLANTA -- Performers from all across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to sing the national anthem at the start line of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July.

Voting has now closed in the "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest, and viewers voted Callista Clark and Darrell Spraggins as the top 2 finalists. Callista and Darrell will appear on 11Alive's Morning Rush on Monday, June 18 between 6am and 7am, when the overall winner will be revealed live on-air!Callista Clark

Darrell Spraggins

