ATLANTA -- Performers from all across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to sing the national anthem at the start line of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July.

After nearly 28,000 votes were cast, the winner of the "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" national anthem contest is Callista Clark! Catch her performing at the start line of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on the morning of July 4th. Live streaming will also be available at 11Alive.com that morning.

Callista Clark

