Last month, 11Alive’s Matt Pearl sought Metro Atlantans’ untold stories about their moms. Now, it’s the dads’ turn.

And the stories people wanted to tell took us by surprise.

Pearl sought stories from those individual jewels with a universal connection. We wanted to know about Dad and found children more than willing to tell a variety of stories.

When Pearl asked Georgia State University student, Ayo Gbadehan about his father, he said, “He weirdly likes Lifetime movies. He watches them with my mom.”

Hailey Winter also had a funny-side of dad story from a recent trip to an Atlanta Braves game.

“We actually went to the Braves game the other night, and he didn’t realize I had put a drink in the cupholder and he threw his phone in the cupholder, and it went right into the bottom of the drink,” Winter said.

Pearl heard multiple light-hearted stories from people around Atlanta, but some did come with life lessons.

“[My dad] became, actually, the first black CTO for the state of Georgia,” Rafael George said. “He had the chance to work with Governor Perdue. I model a lot of my morals and character after him.”

This is the pattern that emerged all day: teasing giving way to cherishing.

For Charles Vance, he lives by the lessons his dad ‘Pops’ taught him.

“I grew up in Mississippi and he taught me that you never judge people by the way they look or the way they live: rich, poor, black, white,” Vance said. “Just because you grow up in a small town doesn’t mean you can’t do big things in life.”

Vance’ dad just recently retired in his 70’s and now he faces a new challenge.

“[He] just got diagnosed with dementia and prostate cancer at the same visit,” Vance said. “Treat every day like it’s Father’s Day. There’s no reason not to text, call your parents. Appreciate ‘em.”

There were some stories Pearl heard, that hit the hardest. Like that of 12-year-old Ja’Naiya Cooper’s, it left us stunned.

“We used to go fun places,” Ja’Naiya said.

She then volunteered to tell Pearl that, “when I turned four, he died. Somebody shot him.”

Jamil Cooper was killed seven years ago in Southwest Atlanta and Ja’Naiya wanted her dad to know how his kids carry on.

“I want him to know that me and my brothers and sisters have grown up and have come so far to represent the power that he gave us,” Ja’Naiya said. “We still have faith in him and we love him.”

Pearl sought stories and found them.

There is no one story that defines all fathers but there is that eternal bond that exists from Day One to the Day of Dads.

