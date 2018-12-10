ATLANTA – When your favorite television show gives way to the energetic tone of a commercial, it’s easy to think someone has cranked the volume to the maximum.

An viewer contacted 11Alive’s Why Guy through his Facebook page wanting to know why commercials are so much louder than television programs.

There are times when it certainly seems that way.

The Federal Communications Commission has laws that regulate the volume of that noisy salesman. The CALM Act states that the average volume of a commercial can be no louder than the average volume of the television programs that surround them.

The FCC acknowledges that there will be louder moments that may seem too loud.

The folks that monitor volume levels at 11Alive say there is equipment that has been installed at the station to monitor volumes. This technology uses a smoothing technique to minimize louder, peak volumes.

If you’re watching a talk show where the guests are speaking at a conversational level, only to have the show dip to silence right before an exuberant car salesman appears, the contrast between conversation and sales pitch could make it seem the commercial is extra loud.

According to the law, the average volume between programming and commercials must be consistent.

