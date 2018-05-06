ATLANTA – If you’re wondering why your in-box is constantly filled with unwanted emails that force you to unsubscribe to stop them, you’re not alone.

At first, you may think your account has been hacked. That’s not necessarily the case.

Why are you subscribed to emails you don’t want?

11Alive’s Why Guy found there are several reasons it can happen.

Internet security experts say it can all start when you purchase an item on-line. The website you use likely requires you to enter your email. Often, without knowing it, you’ve automatically subscribed to future emails.

It’s perfectly legal, and it is up to you to find the place where you can “opt out.”

It doesn’t stop there.

If you read the privacy policy on that and other websites, you’ll read that the site may share some of your personal information with a third party. That means your email address, and before you know it, you’re getting emails from someone else.

To follow the law, the sender has to offer you a clear easy way to “unsubscribe.” When you click that “unsubscribe” box, that should end emails from that source. If you keep getting them, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Unfortunately, if the sender is unscrupulous, by clicking “unsubscribe” you’ve confirmed you’ve got a valid email, and the volume of email could increase rather than decrease.

Often, it’s best just to delete any emails from a source you don’t recognize.

If you have questions for the Why Guy, email him at whyguy@11alive.com, through his Twitter feed, or Facebook page.

© 2018 WXIA