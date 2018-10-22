ATLANTA – A notebook full of random drawings does not mean that your child is failing in the classroom.

In fact, doodling could be a good sign.

Why?

Doodling might be a way to convince your teacher that you’re not paying attention. But a report from the Harvard Medical School notes that most U.S. Presidents have been doodlers. That includes Teddy Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Regan.

“Sometimes, it encourages students to use their existing knowledge to organize the material into a meaningful, coherent structure,” says Dr. Logan Fiorella, Assistant Professor in the University of Georgia’s Department of Educational Psychology.

Dr. Bonnie Cohen-Greenberg of BCG Learning Specialists in Marietta says doodling can keep a student’s brain awake and attentive when they become restless and bored.

“Doodling can be a much less disruptive substitute for more distracting behavior such as talking,” says Dr. Cohen-Greenberg.

That Harvard Medical School report says paying attention for a long period of time can be a strain on the brain, and doodling can be the break the old noggin needs.

Cohen-Greenberg says it’s not for everyone.

“Some of our students cannot focus on the material being presented while they doodle,” says Cohen-Greenberg. “Students can become hyper-focused on their drawings and lose time.”

“It will likely depend on if one’s doodles are relevant to the learning material,” says Dr. Fiorella.

While it may not be for everyone, those random sketches just might be a sign that you’ve got a brain that is presidential.

