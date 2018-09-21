PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. – Multiple families were forced out into the street Thursday night after their apartment complex caught fire from a Hoverboard.

Gwinnett County Fire Department said the fire at The Fields Peachtree Corners Apartments on Hillandale Drive NW might have started due to a Hoverboard that was sitting in a living room around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single apartment in the 10-unit structure. Officials said the blaze caused extensive fire damage to the one apartment. The unit below did receive moderate water damage.

Officials said due to multiple doors being forced open during evacuations and smoke damage throughout the complex, the entire building would be displaced due to the damage.

Fire officials said no one was home when the fire started, but neighbors reported hearing smoke alarms through the walls. Approximately 38 people from the nine units were displaced and one of the apartments was vacant.

The American Red Cross was on scene and provided assistance.

