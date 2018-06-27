Two adorable 10-year-old senior dogs were dropped off at a humane society in Mount Pleasant, Michigan because their owner said they were 'old and smelly.'

According to the Humane Animal Treatment Society, the owner forced the two pups to live their entire lives outside.

"But, what do you expect? She forced us to live our entire lives outside. She never showed us any love."

"She never showed us any love. Since our young puppy days all I knew was my sister, Marie, and the outdoors," The Society wrote on behalf of the two dogs.

The humane society said the woman put the two dogs in the back of her truck (wouldn't even let them sit inside) and drove off.

"For 10 years, she kept us outside and now we are no longer wanted old and smelly," the animal shelter penned.

These two dogs are now looking for a forever home with an owner who will love them and allow them to lounge around inside a safe home.

"Would you be our hero?"

