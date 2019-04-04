It's been a rough year for legacy rockers halting large-scale concert tours.
First, the Rolling Stones had to suspend a mammoth U.S tour, reportedly due to frontman Mick Jagger needing heart surgery.
And now, the iconic Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone his own tour of North American cities, citing an injury that occurred while recently dealing with a bout of pneumonia.
As such, Ozzy's May 27 show at State Farm Arena won't go on as planned.
Prior to Osbourne's injury, the Atlanta show would have launched a three-month tour covering 26 American and Canadian venues.
"I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now," said the 70-year-old Osbourne, in a press release. "I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going.
"Just know that I am getting better every day ... I will fully recover ... I will finish my tour ... I will be back!"
According to the release, the postponed portion of the North American tour will likely reconvene in February 2020.
For those holding tickets/passes to next month's Atlanta show, the tickets will be honored for the rescheduled time/date at State Farm Arena.
OZZY OSBOURNE – POSTPONED PORTION OF TOUR
Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Pavilion
Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Amphitheater
Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium
Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre
Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena
Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Mon 7/1 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center
Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion|
Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena
TBA July Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl