It's been a rough year for legacy rockers halting large-scale concert tours.

First, the Rolling Stones had to suspend a mammoth U.S tour, reportedly due to frontman Mick Jagger needing heart surgery.

And now, the iconic Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone his own tour of North American cities, citing an injury that occurred while recently dealing with a bout of pneumonia.

As such, Ozzy's May 27 show at State Farm Arena won't go on as planned.

Prior to Osbourne's injury, the Atlanta show would have launched a three-month tour covering 26 American and Canadian venues.

"I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now," said the 70-year-old Osbourne, in a press release. "I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going.

"Just know that I am getting better every day ... I will fully recover ... I will finish my tour ... I will be back!"

According to the release, the postponed portion of the North American tour will likely reconvene in February 2020.

For those holding tickets/passes to next month's Atlanta show, the tickets will be honored for the rescheduled time/date at State Farm Arena.

OZZY OSBOURNE – POSTPONED PORTION OF TOUR

Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Pavilion

Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Amphitheater

Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium

Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre

Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena

Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Mon 7/1 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center

Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion|

Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena

TBA July Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl