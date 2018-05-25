HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Parents from a high school in Henry County are outraged after they say a student accused of sexually assaulting several girls at the school is being allowed to walk at graduation.

Cindy Stanfield told 11Alive her daughter was a victim of 18-year-old Austin Oney. She said he forcibly kissed her daughter and pushed her against wall in December and once put his arms around her.

Stanfield said her daughter is one of many of Oney's alleged victims at Ola High School in McDonough. She said he took advantage of many younger under classmen, many of whom will be at the graduation ceremony Friday, and are scared to be around him.

According to jail records from the Henry County Sherrif's Offce, Oney was arrested and released on bond May 7 and is facing multiple felony charges, including child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery and sodomy. In the police report related to that incident, the victim was listed as four years younger than the 18-year-old.

Now, parents want to know why Oney is getting to walk at graduation.

"I think it sends a message to the girls that have spoken out, 'Does our voice matter," Stanfield questioned. "Everything has been about this young man."

According to the Teacher's Federation, there must be due process. Until he's convicted, he still has the right to walk.

11Alive reached out to the Henry County School District, but a spokesperson said they couldn't comment because of privacy issues, and that the only requirement to be able to participate in a graduation ceremony is to meet the academic requirements.

