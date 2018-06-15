Drivers parking in front of one town's fire hydrants are getting more than they bargained for - but probably what they deserved.

Firefighters in New Jersey's Hamilton Township don't intend to let an improperly parked car prevent them from fighting a fire. They've pretty much proven that with a photo - and warning - on Facebook.

The photo shows windows on either side of an Acura busted out - but not for theft. The firefighters had to do it to get the hose connected to the hydrant so they could put some water on nearby flames.

"This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant," the warning reads.

They hope the picture serves as a friendly refresher to New Jersey drivers.

"Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant," the message concludes.

