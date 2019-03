ATLANTA — The state Capitol was slammed with demonstrators Friday on both sides of the abortion issue, as the state Senate debated a controversial heartbeat bill. The bill would roll back the state’s abortion rights, with the blessing of Gov. Brian Kemp.

The debate went along party lines with Democrats solidly opposed and Republicans in favor of the heartbeat bill

Prolife senators took the well of the senate to quote scripture.

"God knew us and had a plan for us when we were in the mother’s womb," said Sen. Greg Kirk (R-Americus).

An audience lined up fifty deep outside the Senate gallery – and a dozen state troopers were inside to keep order. Friday morning, troopers lined up thirty state patrol vehicles outside the Capitol, though the law enforcement presence inside wasn't nearly as visual.

"If we need this much police presence and law enforcement, we might be doing something wrong," said state Sen. Zahra Karinshak (D-Duluth), an opponent of the bill.

The heartbeat bill would tightly restrict when women in Georgia can get abortions. Current law allows abortions up to twenty weeks gestation. The heartbeat bill would roll that back to six weeks, when backers say a fetal heartbeat is detectable.

It makes an exception for rape and incest, allowing abortion up to twenty weeks. But it requires women to file “an official police report … alleging the offense of rape or incest” in order to qualify for the later-term abortion.

"Arguments about the rights and freedoms of women are compelling and they're not without merit. But they are incomplete and result in injustice and the oppression of the weakest people," said state Sen. PK Martin IV (R-Lawrenceville), a supporter of the bill.

The chamber was expecting a vote early Friday evening.