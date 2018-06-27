HOUSTON – A flight from Bush Intercontinental Airport turned deadly for one passenger who had a "medical emergency" overnight.

United Airlines said a medical emergency forced a plane to be diverted from Boston to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C.

Staff on that flight noticed something was wrong mid-flight and alerted the pilot. They made the decision to divert and land at Dulles airport in Washington, D.C.

Passengers on that flight watched the whole thing unfold. When they landed, there were emergency crews waiting on the ground. Unfortunately, that passenger didn’t survive.

United Airlines released this statement:

"We are saddened to learn that our customer passed away. We extend our sincerest condolences to their family."

The rest of the passengers on that flight were put on a different aircraft and taken to their final destination.

No word on exactly what caused the passenger's death.

