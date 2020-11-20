Pence to Georgia: Defend the GOP majority

Downplays Trump challenge but touts US Senate runoff

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The profile of Georgia’s US Senate runoff rose even more Friday as vice president Mike Pence visited two north Georgia towns to stump for the two Republicans. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue joined Pence to implore voters to help them win the runoff.

It was as if the presidential campaign was still underway, judging from the MAGA attire and enthusiasm of the crowd.

Pence mostly put the presidential race behind him and stayed focused on Georgia’s US Senate runoffs.

"Whatever the outcome (of the presidential race), we’ll never stop fighting to make America great again," Pence told a crowd in Canton early Friday afternoon. He spoke later in Gainesville. He added that he supports Trump's efforts to count every legal vote in the election.

But Pence was in Georiga to push the candidacies of Loeffler and Perdue – who are locked in what’s likely to be a tight runoff that could determine political control of the US senate.

"The road to a senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia. Are you with me?" he shouted to the crowd in Canton.

Pence sidestepped conspiracy theories that have energized some Republicans who yearn to contest the presidential election along with President Trump.

"Trump’s votes were stolen. I truly believe that," said Vicki Patterson of Jasper. "The Democrats stole it," she added, without citing evidence.

Patterson said the presidential election has damaged her confidence in the January 5th senate election.

"I have heard some people say that," said Virginia Galloway, a Hiram Republican. "I really discourage that line of thought. If you beat yourself, that’s your fault."