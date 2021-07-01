Perils of policing

Turnover, politics and threats of harm keep police ranks thin

ATLANTA — A Department of Justice study in 2005 showed new police officers, on average, left their jobs after less than three years. It’s easy to see why, says Mike Puglise.

"Police work is predominantly serving the community," Puglise said. "You’re dealing with the public at large. But there’s always that fraction of a percent where it’s pure hell."

Puglise was a police officer in Lilburn and Gwinnett County for ten years. He says he was motivated by a desire to serve the community.

"You're wanting to do that, and then you have these situations," Puglise said. "And unfortunately, there's times when you’re called upon... to use lethal force. And that’s an unpleasant situation. And that’s something that stays with you for the rest of your days."

Puglise says he was involved in three shooting situations – and cleared each time by internal investigations.

"You're talking about split second decisions officers have to make. You don’t even hear the gun going off. You just see the muzzle flash. It is so instinctive, so quick," he said.

Such instances often make officers rethink their career choices.

"Some officers have to quit the force completely. Some officers can’t put themselves in that position again. They don’t want to be in that type of confrontation again, and they tend to go seek employment elsewhere.

Puglise did that. He got a law degree and now specializes in defending police officers charged with crimes.

Asked what drove him out, Puglise said "politics" and the undermining of officers by higher-ups appeasing elected officials.

"The politics are hard to overcome," he said, though he added that scrutiny of police is justified and understandable.