Protesters gathered at the Waffle House Headquarters Friday after arrests at the breakfast food chain sparked a nationwide conversation of race and discrimination among law enforcement officers.

Recently reported racially charged incidents at local Waffle House locations spurred customers to take action.

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Phaedra Parks was among the protesters in Norcross, showing support for Chikesia Clemons, a woman arrested at a Waffle House in April.

Parks also took to Twitter to publicly support the movement.

A sit-in was also initiated at a Brookhaven location, with protestors ordering only soda and hoping to remain all day.

On April 22, a video went viral of Clemons being violently wrestled to the ground by officers at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama. Clemons said she was arrested after an argument with a waitress over refusal to provide free plastic cutlery.

RELATED | Protest held outside Waffle House headquarters

Employees reportedly called the police because Clemons appeared to be drunk and that witnesses said they were frightened. Clemons was later charged with disorderly conduct.

In addition to Clemons, a May 8 arrest of Anthony Wall, 22, was also shared on social media.

Wall was in formal attire after taking his younger sister to prom. The video of the violent arrest ended with a police officer grabbing Wall's neck, slamming him to the pavement, and arresting him outside a Waffle House in North Carolina.

ALSO | Advocacy groups protest outside Waffle House HQ on Friday

"Our employees made the right decision to contact the police in light of safety concerns for the customers and themselves," reveals a statement released from Waffle House. "Both sides could have handled this situation better."

According to the statement, Waffle House employees will be undergoing training to handle similar situations.

© 2018 WXIA