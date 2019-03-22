CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The wife of former Mecklenburg County GOP chair Curtis Watkins was reported missing Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said 39-year-old Vatsla Watkins was last seen on March 18. She was in a silver 2004 Mercedes-Benz C230 with Carolina Panthers North Carolina license plate 8215CP.

On Friday, Watkins' car was located near Pier 49 at Lake Wylie. CMPD said they got a call around 9 a.m. about the car being in the parking lot. Detectives are unsure how long Watkins' car has been there.

Anyone who has seen Watkins or knows anything about here whereabouts should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.