ATHENS, Ga. -- Authorities believe that an Illinois girl who went missing last year could be in Georgia.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said 10-year-old Kayla Unbehaun went missing July 5, 2017. She was allegedly abducted my her mother. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Heather Unbehaun, on July 29, 2017, according to officials.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department Public Information officer Epifanio Rodriguez said they have reason to believe she is in and has been in the Athens area.

"We do have a detective who is assigned to this case and he has followed up on some leads," Rodriguez said. " We have posted on our social media account asking for the public’s help on several occasions about this case."

Kayla's father, Ryan Iserka, had full custody of her. With his new wife and her two kids, they were creating their own blended family. That was until the Fourth of July weekend in 2017. Kayla spent the weekend with her mom, Iserka's ex-girlfriend.

"Her family was having dinner at her house and they told me she hadn't come back from a camping trip and they didn't know where she was," he said.

Kayla is 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and blue eyes. Her mom, Heather, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to law enforcement, the car Unbehaun was driving was sold last fall. Officials said she has not used any social media since she disappeared. Authorities said she expressed a desire to live off-the-grid before they went missing.

If anyone has seen or has information about Kayla and Heather Unbehaun contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the South Elgin Police Department at 630-232-4739.

