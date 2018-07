ATLANTA — Police are responding to a homicide after a man was shot Thursday night in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Delmar Lane NW.

Right now, police say the man was shot in the chest and leg and taken to the hospital, but he later died.

No other information was available.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

© 2018 WXIA