ATLANTA — Three juveniles in a stolen vehicle are responsible for hitting two pedestrians and another vehicle, authorities said.

Atlanta Police said around 9:30 Sunday night, the young men ran a red light at the intersection of Lee Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard when they crashed then ran away from the scene.

Officers captured two of the males at that time and and transported them to Egleston Hospital in stable condition.

Both pedestrians were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital alert, conscious, and breathing. The driver of the other vehicle involved declined transport to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the third suspect.

