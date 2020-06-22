Bill passes to fund police retirement with fines

Critics: It "incentivizes" police to write tickets, make arrests

ATLANTA — Monday the legislature passed and sent to the governor a bill that would fund the retirement fund for police – a measure that drew protests in recent days.

It was a bill that passed the state senate unanimously three months ago – but got more scrutiny in recent weeks for a way it funds the retirements of first responders.

As lawmakers convened Monday, there was a demonstration outside the capitol. It didn’t target the behavior of police but rather the funding of their retirements. Their complaint was about a bill in the House that would fund police retirements – in part, with the fines police help gather from wrongdoers.

"When you find out now you are going to be receiving additional funds from tickets that you issue on fines, wouldn’t that make you want to make more arrests so that your retirement fund would look a lot better?" asked Hannah Gebresilassie, one of the protesters.

The money from the bill would also help fund the GBI crime lab and a handful of other state programs. "This is how we fund the program in current law today," state Rep. Micah Gravely (R-Douglasville) told House members Monday, stressing that the bill adds jailers to the retirement program.

It also increases the revenue from fines that fund the program.

But opponents stressed that it seemed to incentivize police to write more tickets and make more arrests. "We’re going to encourage officers to go out and give tickets," said Rep. Dave Wilkerson (D-Powder Springs) during the House debate.