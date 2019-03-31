GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officer responded to a home on Wynhall Drive outside of Norcross, after receiving a 911 call about a shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Three women - a mother, her daughter and a friend - live there, officers said.

"What they had was a caller on the line saying she accidentally shot another resident who lived inside of the house," said Michele Pihera, of Gwinnett County Police.

The woman was shot in the chest.

According to preliminary investigation, the daughter told her mother that she was going downstairs to clean a firearm. The friend was downstairs.

The mom told police she heard a loud noise and went downstairs to see what happened. Her daughter told her the gun accidentally went off and shot the friend.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police said both the mother and daughter have cooperated with investigators. The daughter, whose name has not been released was taken into custody, and will likely face charges, police said.

Investigators so far have not said what charges they might file against her. The name of the victim, who was in her 40s has also not been released.

