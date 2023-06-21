Roe v. Wade overturned | Here's how the Dobbs decision has impacted Georgia 1 year after ruling

The decision paved the way for current arguments on Georgia's Heartbeat Law.

ATLANTA — This week the nation will mark one year since the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Center, a landmark case that placed decisions regarding abortion access into the hands of individual states, overturning the precedent Roe v. Wade set.

Georgia, in response to the ruling, enacted the controversial Heartbeat Law, which effectively bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, with exceptions for cases of rape and fetal viability.

Suzanne Guy from Marietta is against abortion. Driven by her faith, she is passionate about her advocacy against abortion access.

"I really see God's heart, that that is an innocent human being made in his image that deserves the same rights and protections as children outside of the womb," Guy said.

She emphasized the importance of helping families and offering practical assistance, such as providing diapers and transportation to women in need. Suzanne explained that "the true pro-life movement" aims to support pregnant mothers throughout and after their pregnancies, while also presenting them with alternative choices.

"Abortion not only ends the life of an innocent human being made in the image of God, but abortion hurts women. So we offer real choices, she said. "We offer friendship. We offer to pay rent. We offer to help them find housing. We offer all sorts of a variety of services."

Presenting real resources, she says, is the difference between her and other "pro-life advocates."

Guy's involvement in advocating for abortion-related legislation pre-dates the Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson. She and her daughter actively campaigned for the passage of Georgia's Heartbeat Law. After the Court's decision and subsequent Georgia Supreme Court ruling, Guy expressed gratitude for seeing some of the changes she had fought for finally come to fruition.

Desirrae Thomas, who oversees campaigns for Amplify Georgia, an organization that connects women to abortion resources, shared a different perspective. Thomas highlighted the fears faced by healthcare providers, as the law puts their licenses at risk. Consequently, many providers err on the side of caution, leaving people seeking abortions with limited options.

"People are having to go to Maryland, say Illinois, to D.C., to New York to have abortions. Those are the closest places that people can go to access care," Thomas said.

Despite a decrease in the number of abortions performed in Georgia, people still turn to Amplify Georgia for support, she added.