Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll

Respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls.

In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.

The poll was conducted by SurveyUSA among 1,171 Georgia likely voters between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.

While it's not surprising economic conditions are top of mind, the newest poll shows that heightened attention is nonetheless still increasing as Election Day nears: In our last polling done in early October, 47% of respondents ranked economy or inflation their top issue.

This poll represents a 7% increase on that figure.

In addition to being asked for their top issue, those voters were also asked for their general view of the economy currently and how they will see it changing over the next two years.

Here's how the full results broke down:

11Alive Georgia issues poll

Question: Which one of these issues will be most important to you when voting this fall? (margin of error: 3.7%)

Affordable housing: 3%

Access to healthcare: 3%

Immigration: 4%

Economy: 22%

High cost of living / inflation: 32%

Threats to democracy: 8%

Crime: 5%

Abortion: 10%

Guns: 4%

The Supreme Court: 1%

Education: 3%

Other: 1%

Not sure: 1%

11Alive economic outlook poll

(This poll was conducted among all 1,800 people contacted by SurveyUSA, with a margin of error of 3.2%. The above poll only considered the responses of 1,171 respondents identified as likely voters.)

Question: How would you rate today's economy? Excellent? Good? Fair? Or poor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 12%

Fair: 31%

Poor: 51%

Not sure: 3%

Question: Over the next two years, do you think the economy will get better? Worse? Or stay about the same?

Get better: 25%

Get worse: 42%

Stay about the same: 21%

Not sure: 13%

Additional insights

There are notable partisan and racial splits to these results. Those include: