These notable Georgians will be featured speakers on night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE — The Democratic National Convention picks up again Tuesday night with a focus on the woman who knows Joe Biden the best - his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who will be a featured speaker. There will also be messages from the party's past and future, with speeches from former President Bill Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Several Georgians are set to take the virtual stage Tuesday night, too. 11Alive is taking a a look at who they are and why they made the list.

Stacey Abrams

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams., who was on Biden's vice presidential short list, will speak tonight.

Many already know a lot about Abrams.

She ran against current Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018 as the first black woman to be the gubernatorial nominee for a major party.

But before that, she served in the state House for 11 years, and in 2010, she became the first woman to lead either political party in the general assembly as minority leader.

Since the governor's race, Abrams' national profile has continued to rise. She created the national voting rights organization Fair Fight, and was the first black woman - and the first Georgian - to deliver a response to the presidential State of the Union Address.

Abrams went to school in DeKalb County before receiving degrees from Spelman College and Yale law school.

Sally Yates

Another Georgian speaking Tuesday night is also an attorney who has spent almost three decades with the US Department of Justice.

Sally Yates is a former deputy attorney general under the Obama Administration and the former acting U.S. Attorney General. The roles eventually led to her increased prominence after she was fired by President Trump when she ordered the Justice Department not to make any legal argument defending his executive order to temporarily ban refugees from entering the country and barred travel from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Before that, Yates became the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and was the lead prosecutor of Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph.

She's a graduate of the University of Georgia for both undergrad and law.

State Rep. Sam Park

Rep. Sam Park serves the Lawrenceville and Suwanee areas of Gwinnett County, so he's not a stranger there. But those who don't know him may not know that his election back in 2016 came with a lot of firsts.

Park unseated a three-term Republican with his victory four years ago. With the win, he became the first Asian-American Democrat and first openly-gay man elected to the Georgia state legislature.

His grandparents were refugees from the Korean War who came to the US in the 1980s, and he credits their sacrifices for his opportunities.

Park is an attorney by trade, graduating from Georgia State University for both undergrad and law school. He also holds a couple of leadership positions, serving as deputy whip in the House Democratic Caucus and vice chair for the Gwinnett County House Delegation.

Former President Jimmy and First Lady Rosalynn Carter

In a surprise announcement, we learned former President and First Lady Jimmy and Rosalynn carter will address attendees.

According to the evening's program, the Carters will speak after Caroline Kennedy, the former U.S. Ambassador and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, and Jack Schlossberg, who is the grandson of President John F. Kennedy. The Carters will be followed by remarks from President Bill Clinton.

The 39th president, 95, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in prime time on that convention’s second night.

The Georgia Democrat has been sheltering at his home in Plains, Georgia with his wife.