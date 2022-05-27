Atlanta, three other cities reportedly submit bids to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

The news that Atlanta is in the mix doesn't come as a surprise.

ATLANTA — Four cities have reportedly submitted bids to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention and Atlanta is one of them.

NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki tweeted Friday evening that a DNC official said Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and New York City were the cities that submitted bids. Friday, May 27 was the deadline to do so.

The news that Atlanta is in the mix comes as no surprise. Earlier this month during the Democratic Party of Georgia State Dinner, Mayor Andre Dickens said the city was planning to submit a bid.

Georgia, which once was reliably red, has the makings of a pivotal swing state after electoral votes sided with President Joe Biden in a nail-biting presidential election.

"We are going to do everything in our power to bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Atlanta, Georgia," Dickens said at the May 13 event.