ATLANTA — Forty-eight people from 31 countries took the oath of citizenship Wednesday morning at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.

The ceremony was part of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Independence Day ceremony.

This year, the department celebrated the 242nd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by welcoming more than 2,300 new U.S. citizens in more than 30 Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country.

Here is a link to the department's civics practice test.

PHOTOS: New citizens take oath at Carter Center

Full political coverage from 11Alive.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA