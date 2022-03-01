Andre Dickens sworn in as Atlanta mayor

Dickens is the 61st Mayor of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Peach State’s capital city now has a new mayor. On Monday afternoon, a crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium, in the heart of Atlanta, lifted their phones and cameras as Andre Dickens took to the podium.

Fulton County State Court Judge Patsy Porter did the honors, swearing in an Atlanta native from the Adamsville neighborhood as new blood for the mayor’s office.

“I Andre Dickens do solemnly swear or affirm that I will faithfully discharge the duties of mayor of the City of Atlanta,” Dickens said as his left hand rested on the Bible.

It was a full-circle moment for the Georgia Tech alumnus. Dickens was inaugurated as the city’s 61st mayor in the same stadium he said he once ushered tickets in nearly 30 years ago.

“I stand here before you today to usher in a new day in the city of Atlanta,” Dickens said.

Riding a surge of support that powered him past 14 other candidates in a nonpartisan race, Dickens advanced to a fierce fight for a runoff election against Felicia Moore. Dickens won on a campaign dominated by concern over rising violent crime in the city.

“I thank you during this really long election cycle,” he said in his inaugural speech.

Dickens said citizens can expect a “clean and well-run city,” citing his plan to increase the number of the city’s law enforcement officers and work to implement solutions-based training for them – one of his main platform points during his candidacy.

“Together, there is nothing we can’t accomplish starting with redeeming the soul of Atlanta,” Dickens said.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed attended the inauguration as well. Once his opponent, Dickens thanked Reed for his attendance of the transitional moment. Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced Dickens to the stage to take his oath of office, saying she knows he will “soar” in his leadership as it is exemplified in his passion for the city.

“I know that the deep and abiding love that you have for Atlanta will make the work that you do on behalf of all of our communities, endure forever,” Bottoms stated.