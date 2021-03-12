Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens announces inauguration schedule

ATLANTA — Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens has announced his schedule for inauguration weekend at the beginning of the year. Dickens was declared the winner of the mayoral election after a November runoff with City Council President Felicia Moore.
Organizers said the official swearing-in ceremony will occur at Dickens' alma mater, Georgia Institute of Technology, on Monday, Jan. 3. However, there are other events that will be held.
Here's a look at the schedule:
Saturday, Jan. 1
The inauguration weekend activities begin with a Community Service Day:
- C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 M.L. King Drive, SW, Atlanta 30311
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Personal hygiene kits will be assembled.
- Nancy Creek Park
4012 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30342
10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Volunteers will participate in a neighborhood pocket park cleanup project. Activities include but are not limited to raking, pruning and litter removal.
- Piedmont Park – Active Oval
10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
There will be community wiffle ball games and outreach activities.
- Citizens Reception @ Inaugural Community Block Party
Pullman Yards – Covered, open air venue with heaters
225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
There will be a virtual ceremony with Interfaith Prayer Across Atlanta at 4 p.m.
Streaming will be available at MovingATLForward.com
Monday, Jan. 3
Finally on Monday, the official swearing-in ceremony will take place at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium at 1 p.m.
Those interested in attending any of the events can find more information, as well as how to register at MovingATLForward.com.
In addition, those attending will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test within the last 24 hours. Rapid tests will also be provided on-site where possible and masks will be required.