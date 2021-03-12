Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens announces inauguration schedule

The events kick off with a jam-packed Saturday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens has announced his schedule for inauguration weekend at the beginning of the year. Dickens was declared the winner of the mayoral election after a November runoff with City Council President Felicia Moore.

Organizers said the official swearing-in ceremony will occur at Dickens' alma mater, Georgia Institute of Technology, on Monday, Jan. 3. However, there are other events that will be held.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 1

The inauguration weekend activities begin with a Community Service Day:

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 M.L. King Drive, SW, Atlanta 30311

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Personal hygiene kits will be assembled.

Nancy Creek Park

4012 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30342

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Volunteers will participate in a neighborhood pocket park cleanup project. Activities include but are not limited to raking, pruning and litter removal.

Piedmont Park – Active Oval

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

There will be community wiffle ball games and outreach activities.

Citizens Reception @ Inaugural Community Block Party

Pullman Yards – Covered, open air venue with heaters

225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

There will be a virtual ceremony with Interfaith Prayer Across Atlanta at 4 p.m.

Streaming will be available at MovingATLForward.com

Monday, Jan. 3

Finally on Monday, the official swearing-in ceremony will take place at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium at 1 p.m.

Those interested in attending any of the events can find more information, as well as how to register at MovingATLForward.com.