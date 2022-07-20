Georgia swears in new Supreme Court Justice

Andrew Pinson most recently served on the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A new Georgia Supreme Court Justice was sworn into office on Wednesday.

The Honorable Andrew Pinson was appointed to the office by Gov. Brian Kemp in February. He will replace David Nahmias, who resigned in July.

"Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians," Kemp said about his announcement in February.

Pinson most recently served on the Georgia Court of Appeals. The Georgia native and UGA grad previously served as Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General, where he oversaw the office’s appellate and multi-state litigation in state and federal courts.

"He is a brilliant jurist, having learned from some of our nation's top legal minds - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia - and his career thus far demonstrates to me that he will fairly apply the rule of law as written and do right by our citizens," Kemp said.