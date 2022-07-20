Georgia swears in new Supreme Court Justice

ATLANTA — A new Georgia Supreme Court Justice was sworn into office on Wednesday.
The Honorable Andrew Pinson was appointed to the office by Gov. Brian Kemp in February. He will replace David Nahmias, who resigned in July.
RELATED: Days after Georgia Supreme Court Justice announces resignation, Gov. Kemp reveals new appointment
"Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians," Kemp said about his announcement in February.
Pinson most recently served on the Georgia Court of Appeals. The Georgia native and UGA grad previously served as Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General, where he oversaw the office’s appellate and multi-state litigation in state and federal courts.
"He is a brilliant jurist, having learned from some of our nation's top legal minds - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia - and his career thus far demonstrates to me that he will fairly apply the rule of law as written and do right by our citizens," Kemp said.
Pinson has also collaborated with attorneys at the Department of Law and advised the Attorney General concerning "matters of national interest that may have implications for the State of Georgia," a release stated. He was also a part of the Issues and Appeals practice at Jones Day in Atlanta.