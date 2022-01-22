Georgia legislators and pro-choice advocates discuss abortion access on 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Local advocates joined the roundtable where conversation turned to Georgia's heartbeat law.

ATLANTA — Forty nine years ago today, the United States Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right.

Since Jan. 22 1973, lawmakers at the state and federal level have tried to find ways to either limit, or reverse, that ruling.

According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were more than 31,000 abortions — or what they refer to as "induced terminations of pregnancy" — in Georgia in all of 2020.

That statistic has risen 12% in the last three years.

On Saturday, Georgia legislators, pro-choice advocates and researchers held a virtual roundtable to discuss the impact of the case and abortion access in the state of Georgia.

"The messages that the Supreme Court has really been sending by a lot of the ruling clearly point to them either overruling Roe altogether, or pulling back the protections so much that they have effectively done so," Senator Jen Jordan said.

Jordan joined local advocates for the roundtable where conversation turned to Georgia's heartbeat law.

Originally singed in 2019, the law has been tied up in court for two years. The judge overseeing the case Sister Song v. Governor Brian Kemp decided in September to wait on ruling until a decision is made on another abortion case out of Mississippi. Jordan's concern is the potential impact of restrictive laws like those in other states.

"I would not be surprised if we saw laws and bills like Texas' SB 8 get filed pretty soon," Jordan said.

Oriaku Njoku with Access Reproductive Care-Southeast, Inc. (ARC), an organization that helps provide resources for people who want an abortion, said she's concerned about communities that are disproportionately impacted by lack of access to healthcare.

"The folks that are most impacted by any sort of health disparity and socio-economic disparity are the same people who are being impacted by being able to access an abortion," Njoku said.

On the other hand, Michael Griffin with the Georgia Baptist mission board thinks Roe v. Wade needs a new examination.

"We're gonna have to concede that this is not just about a woman's body. It's about another body," Griffin said.

Griffin, who advocated for the heartbeat bill, explained his position is rooted in the belief that life begins when a child is conceived and that the law signed by the governor protects that life.

As for the future of abortion access in Georgia, Griffin said it all depends on what happens in Washington.