ATLANTA — If you've always dreamed of being a U.S. Senator, now could be your chance.

Gov. Brian Kemp is encouraging all qualified Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their applications online.

“To ensure an open and transparent appointment process, I am encouraging all Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their name and qualifications,” said Gov. Kemp. “We will carefully vet the applicants and choose a person who best reflects our values, our state, and our vision for the future.”

Sen. Johnny Isakson announced last month he would be resigning at the end of the year, citing ongoing health issues.

RELATED: Georgia Senate race: What happens after Johnny Isakson resigns?

The law lays out a process by which Kemp will appoint someone to temporarily serve Isakson's seat for most of next year, until the November elections, when voters will get to choose someone to serve out the remaining two years of the Senate term.

The law states:

Whenever a vacancy shall occur in the representation of this state in the Senate of the United States, such vacancy shall be filled for the unexpired term by the vote of the electors of the state at a special election to be held at the time of the next November state-wide general election, occurring at least 40 days after the occurrence of such vacancy; and it shall be the duty of the Governor to issue his or her proclamation for such election. Until such time as the vacancy shall be filled by an election as provided in this Code section, the Governor may make a temporary appointment to fill such vacancy.

The Governor’s Office will release additional details at the appropriate time.

MORE NEWS:

'There's a young kid laying dead on my lawn' | 3 masked teens killed in shootout with homeowner

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence