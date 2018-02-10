ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council made an important decision Monday about the nearly $2 billion deal for The gulch.

In a very close vote, the council turned down a resolution that would have had an independent, third-party auditor examine the proposed Gulch plan.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom's plan for the Gulch is a $1.75 billion development deal offers substantial tax breaks to a real estate company out of California.

The plan called for the hole in the ground by the Mercedez-Benz Stadium to be turned into businesses, office space and housing.

Several citizens spoke at Monday’s council meeting, saying the Gulch deal isn't in the city's best interest.

Six councilmembers voted for the independent audit to look at the deal. Five voted against it. Four didn't vote or were absent today.

The resolution calling for the audit failed because it needed the support of the majority of the council, or at least eight votes.

It is unclear what is next for the Gulch deal, but the next vote could possibly be the council deciding to approve or reject the mayor's plan.

Photos of the Gulch

