Watch live | City Council set to vote on funding for public safety training center

Atlanta City Council is meeting with a vote planned on the training center following what is expected to be a lengthy public comment period.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) Council President Doug Shipman said there were more than 350 people who had signed up for the public comment period, meaning it will be a lengthy process before the vote comes around.

UPDATE 2 (12:55 p.m.) The City Council meeting will commence shortly. 11Alive is streaming it in the video player above this story and on our YouTube channel.

UPDATE: Hundreds of people have already gathered at City Hall on Monday ahead of the 1 p.m. meeting, after the sign-up period for public comment at the meeting began at 11 a.m.

11Alive has a crew at City Hall and will monitor any updates as the meeting approaches, with protesters planning a 12:30 p.m. rally on site.

11Alive's Tracey Amick Peer sent in the photo below of the swelling crowds inside City Hall.

The facility was closed Monday for regular city services in anticipation of the large response to the City Council meeting.

Original story below

Atlanta's City Council will vote Monday on a funding measure for the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a critical juncture for the facility which has been met with a long-running protest movement calling it "Cop City."

11Alive will stream the meeting in the video player above this story and on our YouTube channel. The council also streams its meetings here.

A protest rally beforehand is also scheduled for 12:30 p.m., with organizers urging supporters of the protest movement to begin signing up for the public comment period when sign-ups open at 11 a.m.

According to a city release, a temporary rule has been issued to ban liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes from being brought into City Hall by anyone other than city officials and employees. The city notes that medications and infant nourishments are exempt.

The funding measure, Ordinance 23-O-1257, would provide a $30 million payment to support the construction of the training center, as well as approve a "lease-back" agreement that would see Atlanta make $1.2 million yearly payments for 30 years to the Atlanta Police Foundation - roughly doubling the city's contribution to the project, 11Alive's Doug Richards reported this week.

The Atlanta Police Foundation, a private nonprofit that supports the Atlanta Police Department, is primarily driving the project's fundraising and construction efforts. The facility has already cleared regulatory hurdles to begin construction in DeKalb County, as well as some legal challenges.

Opposition against the training center has become a mushrooming cause for left-leaning activists nationally and even around the world.

What began in late 2021 as loosely organized treehouse encampments in the South River Forest, where the facility is to be built, has rapidly grown as a political movement since the law enforcement shooting death early this year of a protester, Manuel Paez Teran, in the forest during a clearing operation of the encampments.

Officials have said Teran first shot at a Georgia State Patrol trooper as a clearing operation was ongoing, then was killed in return fire. Teran's family and activists have fiercely contested the official narrative. The lack of bodycam videos - which are not worn by state law enforcement officers such as GSP troopers or GBI agents - has left unresolved what exactly happened.

Authorities have arrested several dozen people associated with the protest movement over the last few months and charged them with domestic terrorism - a designation activists have strongly denounced as suppression of political speech and organizing.

Three people with the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which supports the movement and other social justice causes, were arrested this week for alleged financial crimes. A judge granted them bond Friday, saying he did not find the initial details of the case "very impressive" and that "there's not a lot of meat on the bones."

The protesters have opposed the facility on environmental and historical grounds, saying it would decimate one of the largest preserved forest areas in the city and desecrate historically Native American land of the Muscogee Creek people, who once lived in the woods and called it the Weelaunee Forest before being displaced by white settlers in the early 19th Century.

The project's backers - including the law enforcement community, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond - have argued it would improve training and community ties, framing it as an answer to police reform demands to eliminate contentious policing practices and reduce tensions between the police department and the public.

Warrants in the Atlanta Solidarity Fund case allege the Defend the Atlanta Forest movement is extremist and violent, citing a designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as "Domestic Violent Extremists."

The warrants allege the tag is based on "acts... stating their intent was to intimidate employees of the government and private companies into not accepting or completing tasks in and around the site of the Atlanta Police Training Center."

The acts "have included vandalism at offices and private residences; throwing Molotov cocktails, rocks, and fireworks at uniformed police officers; arson of public buildings, heavy equipment, private buildings and private vehicles; shooting metal ball bearings at contractors; discharging firearms at critical infrastructure; preventing access to private land; and several other violations of law," the warrants state.