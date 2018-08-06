ATLANTA – Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has appointed three people to key leadership roles in her administration.

Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council, Jr., has been named chief financial officer, while interim Fire Chief Randall B. Slaughter has been made permanent and Marian Y. Woods has been named human resources commissioner.

Bottoms asked her entire cabinet to resign on April 9. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to proceed with an open records request from Georgia's Attorney General, as former mayor Kasim Reed continues to come under fire for lavish taxpayer-funded gifts and bonuses he handed out in December, before he left office.

Council had served as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport general manager since 2017 and prior to this was the airport’s deputy GM and CFO. His 25 years of experience in the financial sector include terms as interim CFO for the city of Atlanta and CFO for the Georgia Technology Authority.

A national search for a new airport GM is still underway. Airport deputy GM Balram Bheodari will serve as interim GM until the search is over.

Slaughter began his career as a firefighter/EMT with Atlanta Fire Rescue in 1990 after a tour with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was named deputy fire chief in 2015 and interim chief in February 2018 after Chief Joel Baker's retirement.

Woods most recently served as vice president of human resources for Summit Container Corp. Prior to that, she held a similar position for Maxum Specialty Insurance Group.

All three appointments are effective as of Monday, June 11, 2018, and will require city council confirmation.

