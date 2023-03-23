City of Atlanta, coalition of county governments suing drug companies, pharmacies over opioids

More than 30 defendants are named in the lawsuit, including drug makers like Novartis.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta and a coalition of county governments in the metro area have lodged a wide-ranging lawsuit against more than 30 drug companies and pharmacies they accuse of fueling the opioid crisis out of "corporate greed."

The suit was filed in federal court this week. It names drug manufacturers such as Novartis as well as a range of well-known pharmacies and prescription distributors such as Publix, Kroger and Target.

The suit, which clocks in at 166 pages, states: "This case is about one thing: corporate greed."

"Defendants put their desire for profits above the health and well-being of consumers in Plaintiffs' geographic area at the cost of Plaintiffs," the lawsuit asserts.

The local governments essentially argue the drug companies and distributors caused a resource drain by fueling the opioid epidemic, forcing them to "expend exorbitant amounts of money" to "provide and pay for health care, services, pharmaceutical care and other necessary services, including payments through services such as Medicaid for prescription opium painkillers ('opioids')."

The metro area county governments joining the City of Atlanta in the suit include Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Henry and Rockdale. The full list of companies targeted by the lawsuit can be found at the bottom of this article.

The lawsuit alleges the companies named as defendants engaged in general negligence, negligent marketing and "public nuisance."

With the suit, the local governments are seeking "abatement of the nuisance" and a range of compensatory, punitive and other damages, as well as attorneys' fees and other costs.

Among the claims are that the companies' marketing of opioids, rather than an actual medical breakthrough, "rationalized prescribing opioids for chronic pain and opened the floodgates of opioid use and abuse."

"The result has been catastrophic," it adds.

It further alleges that, "in order to expand the market for opioids and realize blockbuster profits" the companies acted to "create a sea of change in the medical and public perception that would permit the use of opioids not just for acute and palliative care, but also for long periods of time to treat more common aches and pains, like lower back pain, arthritis, and headaches."

The efforts, the suit asserts, "were wildly successful in expanding opioid abuse."

"As a direct and foreseeable consequence of Defendants’ wrongful conduct, Plaintiffs have each been required to spend millions of dollars each year in their efforts to combat the public nuisance created by Defendants’ deceptive marketing campaign," the lawsuit states.

"Plaintiffs have incurred and continue to incur costs related to opioid addiction and abuse, including, but not limited to, health care costs, criminal justice and victimization costs, social costs, and lost productivity costs."

In recent years, many lawsuits such as this brought by states and other entities have resulted in settlements worth billions of dollars. One of the largest such settlements was announced last year when Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, agreed to pay $6 billion to a coalition of states that had sued the company.

