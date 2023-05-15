Hundreds pack Atlanta City Hall for council meeting, protesting future public safety training center

Nearly 300 people signed up for public comments, in a process officials estimated would take nine hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Hundreds of protesters opposing the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center packed into City Hall Monday ahead of a council meeting. It was expected that legislation for partially funding the facility would be introduced.

A spokesperson for the City Council confirmed nearly 300 people - 288 - had signed up for public comments, in a process they estimated would take nine hours.

Not all the people signing up for public comments necessarily intend to speak about the project - which opponents call "Cop City" - though social media posts showing the crowd at City Hall indicated the majority were there for that purpose.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is posting updates from inside the chamber. Follow his thread below.

Council President Doug Shipman ends up NOT kicking everyone out. Councilwoman Norwood left chambers after asking for a recess. Things are back under control. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Jjr7Em4XMN — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) May 15, 2023

ATL City Council officials say 288 people signed up for public comment, ahead of legislation that's supposed to be introduced that would pledge $33 million from the City to the public safety training center. Officials say public comment could go 9 hours tonight. pic.twitter.com/uUI1E48lBF — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) May 15, 2023

11Alive's Joe Ripley was on scene, reporting that the resolution that appeared to spark the protest would apportion $33 million in city funds for the Public Safety Training Center. The money would represent the city's contribution to the building of the training facility, which is being majority funded by the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Activists posted photos and videos of the winding lines for public comment.

The line to sign up for public comment is OUT THE DOOR of city hall and only getting longer. Atlanta does NOT WANT COP CITY https://t.co/kNzAj5RTeD pic.twitter.com/IIC4rUdlhv — #StopCopCity (@micahinATL) May 15, 2023

The construction is set to start in August on a portion of land in the South River Forest.

11Alive reported last month that by the end of June, the city has to write the police foundation a check for about half of that $33.5 million -- that is, once the City Council approves the payment. That would potentially come with this resolution that was anticipated in Monday's meeting.

It was not clear if the full council meeting would need to be postponed by the extensive public comment period.

The training center ostensibly cleared its last legal hurdle last month when the zoning board in DeKalb County rejected an appeal against the land disturbance permit - basically, a construction permit - for the project. Opponents have asked a DeKalb court to review that decision, but it's not yet clear if the DeKalb Superior Court will take any action on their filing.

Protesters were occupying the forest where the facility is to be built, in semi-permanent treehouse encampments, off and on for more than a year - building a movement against the facility that has grown substantially since the law enforcement shooting death of a protester, Manuel Paez Teran, in January.

The plan is to build the facility on land - the old Atlanta Prison Farm complex - owned by the City of Atlanta and being leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation.

The protesters have opposed the facility on environmental and historical grounds, saying it would decimate one of the largest preserved forest areas in the city and desecrate historically Native American land of the Muscogee Creek people, who once lived in the woods and called it the Weelaunee Forest before being displaced by white settlers in the early 19th Century.