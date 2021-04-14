Atlanta Dem state senator to make run for Georgia attorney general

Sen. Jen Jordan announced the run on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — A prominent Atlanta Democrat in the Georgia Senate will make a run at statewide office next year, with a campaign for attorney general.

State Sen. Jen Jordan, who represents parts of north Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Smyrna/Vinings out of Senate District 6, announced the campaign on Wednesday.

She becomes the most high-profile Democratic challenger yet to announce a run against current Republican Attorney General Chris Carr.

The early field also includes attorney Charlie Bailey, who was the Democratic nominee for attorney general in 2018 and lost to Carr by about 100,000 votes, a little less than 3 percent.

Jordan has built a profile with vocal opposition to some of Georgia's most contentious laws in recent years, including the 2019 "heartbeat" abortion law and the much-contested new voting law.

In a campaign ad announcing the run, she billed herself as a champion for women's issues and a defender of voting rights. She also touted her record opposing the Sterigenics plant near Smyrna, which became a source of community concern in 2019 over reports of ethylene oxide emissions.

It's a good day to run for Attorney General. #gapol https://t.co/alNcMecxqh — Jen Jordan (@senatorjen) April 14, 2021

Carr, the current attorney general, has defended the new voting law, which institutes a range of provisions that will require ID for absentee ballots, scale back drop box access and restrict giving out food and water to those in voting lines, as well as adding a day of early voting.