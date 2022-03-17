Atlanta to submit bid to host 2024 Democratic National Convention, mayor says

Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement during the Democratic Party of Georgia State Dinner.

ATLANTA — Atlanta may be the backdrop of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

During the Democratic Party of Georgia State Dinner on Friday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city plans to submit a bid to host the event during the presidential election year. 11Alive's Hope Ford was there for the announcement.

The event would be a comeback after pandemic restrictions, meaning thousands of delegates could come to Georgia's capital to finalize the Democratic ticket for president and vice president.

Atlanta will submit a bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens just announced the Democratic Party of Georgia State Dinner. #11alive #gapol — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 13, 2022

Georgia, which once was reliably red, has the makings of a pivotal swing state after electoral votes sided with President Joe Biden in a nail-biting presidential election.

The state could also shape the national political stage this year as Georgia voters have the opportunity to elect a Democratic governor or flip the U.S. Senate to a conservative majority.

The last DNC was held in Milwaukee where Biden and now Vice President Kamala Harris were announced as the Democratic ticket.