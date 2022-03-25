Atlanta one of 4 finalists to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Atlanta will be competing against New York, Chicago and Houston for hosting rights.

ATLANTA — It's official: Atlanta is in the running to host one of the biggest political events there is.

City officials said Thursday they had been informed they were among four finalists to be the host city for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The DNC expects to make the final decision by the end of the year or early next year.

"We know hospitality well," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

If selected, the DNC would be held at State Farm Arena. Atlanta's mayor emphasized how the venue made history last presidential election.

"In 2020, we've highlighted this, that State Farm Arena was really used to be the largest, massive, early-voting precinct in the nation," he said. "Fifty-thousand people came here to cast their votes and of course, we know that election was decided by roughly 11,000 votes -- so this arena really made history."

Georgia, once reliably red, is now a pivotal swing state that Democrats have prioritized in order to expand their electoral map after President Joe Biden's close win in 2020.

The quadrennial party conventions held by Democrats and Republicans to nominate their presidential candidates bring with them a huge influx of politicians, activists, celebrities and political operatives to host cities. Dozens of speakers get slated across several nights of rallies and events, culminating with the official nomination of the party's candidate for president. The last time the city hosted the DNC was in 1988, according to the mayor.

Atlanta officials are confident in their bid with the city already a prime convention and conference destination for several reasons.

"Having the world's busiest and most efficient airport doesn't hurt," Dickens joked.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is an easily accessible, massive national and international air travel hub, for starters.

Conference and convention infrastructure is also abundant in Downtown Atlanta - with the Georgia World Congress Center, State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium all within walking distance of each other served by a MARTA stop at their doorstep. Additionally, there are many hotels available in the area and used for event-specific bookings.

Watch the announcement below:

Accounting for all that, one major selling point in Atlanta's bid would be the absence of a need to build out much new infrastructure - the sort of cost hurdle that has been a concern for other cities.

"We do big well, from the Olympic Games to Final Fours," Dickens said in part.

Dickens also highlighted Atlanta's rich history of changemakers and diversity.

"Diversity and inclusion is in our DNA and I know that we are the backbone of the civil rights movement," he said. "Atlanta influences everything but Atlanta also includes everybody."